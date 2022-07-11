Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $24.54 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average is $135.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

