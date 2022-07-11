Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BR opened at $149.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

