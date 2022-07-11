Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

