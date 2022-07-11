Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Medpace by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Medpace by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock opened at $156.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day moving average is $157.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.