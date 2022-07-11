Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

