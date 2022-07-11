Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $106.53 on Monday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.48.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

