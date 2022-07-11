Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,020,000 after acquiring an additional 362,925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.