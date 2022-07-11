Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,998. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX opened at $92.65 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.