Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,262,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after acquiring an additional 447,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,847,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 758,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 281,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

