Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lyft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $13.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

