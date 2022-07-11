Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,149,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,961,000 after acquiring an additional 299,521 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 107.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 52.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.78.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

