Mason & Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mason & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.7% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

