Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 63,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

