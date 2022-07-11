Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stake Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCB. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $2,302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $65.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $711.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $54.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

