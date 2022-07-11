MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.

MGM stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

