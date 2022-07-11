Milestone Resources Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.3% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $68,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. CX Institutional raised its position in Visa by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 62,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 108,068 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $203.57 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

