Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARS. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,833,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:CARS opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $699.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

