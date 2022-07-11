Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 49,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $280.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

