Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 374,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA:AOA opened at $60.08 on Monday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $58.32 and a one year high of $73.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

