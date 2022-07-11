ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 63.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 203,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.13.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

