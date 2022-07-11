MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $314.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.42. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.47, for a total transaction of $715,126.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,132 shares in the company, valued at $24,630,620.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,597 shares of company stock worth $23,412,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

