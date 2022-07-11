Monte Financial Group LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after buying an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,256.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,540.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $19,745,321. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

