MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,913,000 after purchasing an additional 118,048 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $112.89 and a one year high of $167.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.72.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 408.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MSA Safety Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.