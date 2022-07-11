Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

