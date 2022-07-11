Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 3,826 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

