Narwhal Capital Management Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 206,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.1% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

