Narwhal Capital Management Has $11.20 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

