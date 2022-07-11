New Potomac Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.1% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.53.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,545.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

