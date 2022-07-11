Norris Perne & French LLP MI Purchases 194 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,545.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

