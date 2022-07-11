Nvest Financial LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

