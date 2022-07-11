NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 6th Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,022,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53,683 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $551,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.