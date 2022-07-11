NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $25,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA opened at $158.38 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

