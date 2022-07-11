NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.85.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.