Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Raised by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Okta by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $103.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

