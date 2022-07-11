Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Lowered by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 542,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell bought 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

