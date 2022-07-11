Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $116.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.