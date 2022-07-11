Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

