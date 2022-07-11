Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $64.46 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

