Optas LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after buying an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after buying an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $158.38 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.34. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

