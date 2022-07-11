Optas LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Optas LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

