Optas LLC Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 106,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,526,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,002.1% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 81.2% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.17.
NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.16 and its 200 day moving average is $211.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.