Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.