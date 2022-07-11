Orca Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 63,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.46 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.