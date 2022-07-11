Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $58.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

