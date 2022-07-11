Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.52 Million Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $309,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,038 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,167 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

QLYS stock opened at $132.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.75. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.92.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.