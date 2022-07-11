Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth about $2,512,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,876 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,087 shares of company stock worth $5,601,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $19.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.