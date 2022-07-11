Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 362,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 113,473 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

