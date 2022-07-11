Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $164.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.53. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.60 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

