PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $99,414,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,813,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,922,000 after purchasing an additional 627,621 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 434,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,723,000 after purchasing an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $27.45 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

