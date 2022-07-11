Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $323.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $54,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $745,625.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

